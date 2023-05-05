A new Honda Pilot will drive Chest of Hope a bit closer to the group’s goal of opening its own shelter for women and families escaping domestic violence.
Chest of Hope Executive Director Merlyn Pittman and board member Domingo Ramos announced at the group’s Annual Luncheon on Friday at Great Wolf Lodge in Manteca that a 2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport will be the grand prize in a raffle that opened last week, with the drawing in October.
“People who are giving, they give and they give and they give, but I figured we want to give back as well. Not just be on the receiving end,” Pittman said. “It’s a two-way street, so that we can benefit from whatever is left over, and take us in our quest and goal of getting closer to purchasing land.”
Chest of Hope is dedicated to preventing domestic violence, and a large part of the group’s program supports women escaping violence. Pittman said the group operates shelters in Tracy and Manteca, with plans to open another in Livermore, but it also has a monthly bill of $18,000 just to pay rent on these shelters, with some women staying 30 to 40 days on an emergency basis, with transitional shelter allowing women to stay for up to a year.
The group’s goal is to purchase land where Chest of Hope can build its own shelter. Though it’s a big up-front cost it will reduce the group’s monthly expenses.
“We have a whole business plan, and once we can acquire that land we can go to the second phase.”
The car raffle originated when Ramos made contact with James Herren, new car sales and marketing manager for Tracy Honda.
“It was such a great cause there was no way we could say no. It’s something we’re real excited about,” Herren said.
While the car isn’t a donation, Herren said that his company intends to work out a deal so that the Chest of Hope can make the raffle a significant fundraiser.
The raffle tickets, $100 each, are on sale now and will continue to be on sale until the drawing, which will be on Oct. 14 at Chest of Hope’s Annual Gala at Garré Vineyard and Winery in Livermore.
Chest of Hope puts the value of the car at $51,845. Herren said that vehicle his dealership is offering is more than just the basic model.
“This is brand new first year, first year color, first year model. It has every option that Honda has to offer,” he said. “There’s different drive modes. You can go off-roading with it. You can tow things. This is the hottest vehicle we have at Honda.”
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
