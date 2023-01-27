A lottery has selected the 10 local nonprofits who can begin the permitting process to be allowed to sell safe and sane fireworks for one week leading up to the Fourth of July holiday this year.
The lottery, held Jan. 12 in the Tracy City Council chambers, selected 10 nonprofits and five alternates out of 51 organizations that applied for the lottery. If any of the 10 nonprofits are unable to complete the permitting process, an alternate in the order they were drawn will be moved up to the group of 10.
South San Joaquin County Fire Authority Fire Marshal Tim Spears and Deputy City Clerk Necy Lopez drew the numbers for the lottery.
The city council passed a local ordinance in 2011 allowing the sale of safe and sane fireworks by local nonprofits, with one permit being issued for every 10,000 residents in town. The 10 nonprofits selected in the lottery have the opportunity to apply for a permit to sell safe and sane fireworks starting on June 28 for one week leading up to the Fourth of July.
One of the 10 nonprofits selected in the lottery, Daily Ascension Partners Program, decided against proceeding with the permitting process and withdrew, moving up the Tracy Tritons Swim Club which was the first alternate.
All 10 nonprofits must successfully complete the permitting process and safety training before they can sell fireworks.
Firework sales will be held from noon to 8 p.m. on June 28, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 29 through July 3 and from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the Fourth of July.
