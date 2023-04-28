It’s getting close to the end of the second year that the new North School campus has been open. With communities coming out of COVID-19 restrictions the idea of having a grand opening, complete with a ceremonial ribbon cutting and a school-wide open house afterward, had been on hold until last Thursday, April 20.
“This is the first time we felt was a good time to have that opening,” said North Principal Susan Hawkins. “The kids wanted it. The families wanted it, so it was just a good time with the open house to do that.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony included a presentation of colors by the West High Air Force Junior ROTC group and the National Anthem sung by West High student Sophia Ipong. Fourth grader Milagros Miranda also recited and original poem, “My Voice,” before the Tracy Unified School District Board of Education and Superintendent Rob Pecot cut the ribbon.
North School has been at the corner of Holly Drive and Kavanagh Avenue since 1952, and in 2020 Tracy Unified School District approved the $22 million upgrade, with the money coming from the Measure B bond initiative, approved by Tracy voters in 2014. It includes a new 25,000-square-foot, two-story classroom building, including new administrative offices and the library, plus a major upgrade to the existing 14,000-square-foot classroom building.
Hawkins noted that the upgraded campus opened in August 2021 under then-principal Jose Jimenez, and she is in her first year as the school’s principal.
“The staff here is spectacular, so when we hear that North is a great place and it’s a great school, it’s our staff,” Hawkins said. “Anybody can come into my position and be successful because the staff is a lot of long-term teachers. We have a lot of people who have been here for many years. They are really good with kids and they’re all about the families.”
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.