Students from around San Joaquin County, including North School in Tracy, attended the Science Blast Program, hosted by the José M. Hernandez Reaching for the Stars Foundation and University of the Pacific at the Spanos Center in Stockton Friday. Hernandez is a San Joaquin County native residing in Stockton and was a mission specialist on the 14-day STS-128 mission in August/September 2009, flying to the International Space Station on Space Shuttle Discovery. He was joined by students from UOP’s School of Engineering and Computer Science as well as students from San Joaquin Delta College as they guided fifth-grade students in activities consistent with Next Generation Science Standards.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.