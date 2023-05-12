A North Elementary School teacher is among the finalists for the San Joaquin County Office of Education Teacher of the Year awards.
Richard Newton of North Elementary School in Tracy Unified School District is one of five nominees, also including Debbi Crawford, Wagner-Holt Elementary School, Lodi Unified School District; Ann Pendleton, Ripon High School, Ripon Unified School District; Rebecca Harms, Come Back Kids - Alpine, San Joaquin County Office of Education; and Tulia Cobián, Collegeville Elementary School, Escalon Unified School District.
All Teacher of the Year finalists and winners of the Classified Employee of the Year and School Counselor of the Year awards will be honored on June 8 at the San Joaquin County Classified Employees, School Counselor, and Teacher of the Year Awards Celebration Dinner. The event begins at 6 p.m. at the San Joaquin County Office of Education, Wentworth Education Center, Burwood Auditorium, 2707 Transworld Drive, in Stockton.
Honorees are recognized for their outstanding commitment and dedication to education and San Joaquin County students. The School Counselor of the Year distinction -- which goes to Erica Contreras-Suarez, Live Oak and Needham elementary schools, Lodi Unified School District -- is new to the county this year. The awards dinner will also be an occasion to recognize Dr. Cathy Nichols-Washer, Lodi Unified School District Superintendent, who is retiring this year.
The School Counselor of the Year, each Classified Employee of the Year and each Teacher of the Year finalist will receive $400. The 2022-23 Teacher of the Year will receive $1,000. The award money is courtesy of Self-Help Federal Credit Union, sponsor of the awards dinner.
The county classified winners were announced in March, and include Joseph Camacho, paraprofessional, Jacobson Elementary School, Tracy Unified School District; and Enna Black, transportation, Jefferson School, Jefferson Elementary School District.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
