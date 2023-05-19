Aerobatic pilots from across the West Coast will test their precision flying skills in the sky above Tracy as the Northern California Aerobatic Classic returns to Tracy Municipal Airport on June 2 and 3.
Dr. Joe McMurray, a member of the International Aerobatic Club Northern California Chapter 38 hosting the competition, said about 40 pilots are expected to attend the 2-day competition.
“Some of the best aerobatic pilots in California, arguably the West Coast, will be flying their highly modified aerobatic airplanes,” McMurray said. “Aviation in general is fun but aerobatics, wow! There is just something special about that.”
Pilots are broken into five categories; Primary, Sportsman, Intermediate, Advanced and Unlimited.
“A lot of it is based on where they are in their aerobatic skills. We are in the IAC, the International Aerobatic Club, and we promote safety above all,” McMurray said. “There are categories that are based on the pilot’s ability as well as the airplane, there are certain airplanes we use in the lower categories that are not suitable for the higher categories.”
McMurray has been a pilot for more than 20 years and has been flying aerobatics for the past 2 years.
he became interested in aerobatics after he took an upset prevention and recovery training, a special training to enable a pilot to prevent, recognize and recover from unusual attitudes and unexpected situations, which had an introduction to basic aerobatics.
“That’s how I fell in love with aerobatics and it wasn’t until I was encouraged to compete a couple of years ago — it wasn’t until my first competition did I fall in love with competition (flying),” McMurray said. “The competition aspect of aerobatics is so much fun, not only is it fun but you get to test your skills, you get to improve on those skills on game day but more importantly is the camaraderie. Aerobatic pilots, we’re a small subculture of aviation in which many of us know all of us.”
Pilots will fly two flights on Friday and one on Saturday, and each category has a set of known or compulsory maneuvers the pilots must fly. Pilots in Sportsman and above have a free flight where they design the sequence they will fly and pilots in Intermediate and above are given an unknown flight sequences a few days before the competition. Unlimited pilots also have an optional 4-minute free flight.
McMurray will be participating in the competition flying his 2020 Super Decathlon airplane in the Sportsman category. Next year he will compete in the Intermediate class.
“These skills in which we learn are incredible. The ability to fly inverted, the ability to fly rolls, loops and spins and to have the confidence to know that you have the skills to recover from this and you can improve upon this. Every time I fly, every time I do acro by myself I’m constantly wanting to improve, constantly trying to get better, McMurray said. “The days when I compete are the days I can validate that, yeah Joe you are getting better, because to me that is all about competition, am I improving?”
Pilots will fly their aerobatics within a 1,000 meter box.
“We have to put all of our figures within that box. There is a low limit that we cannot go under and there is a height limit where if we go above it is reflected on our scores,” McMurray said. “The competitive aerobatic pilot has to take into consideration the weather—was it doing with the winds, what is it pushing, where you are -- because you certainly don’t want to fly over a residential neighborhood. So we want to keep everything in that box and Tracy makes you work.”
Pilots in the aerobatics will subject themselves to stress including “pulling g’s.” A g-force is a measure of acceleration with 1 g the acceleration we feel due to the force of gravity.
“We subject our bodies to anywhere as low as plus 3 g’s to as high as plus-9 g’s in the higher categories. I personally subject mine to about plus 6 g’s, and about minus or 2 is the most I’ll subject negative wise,” McMurray said. “This type of flying demands that you take care of yourself, that you eat right, that you get plenty of sleep the night before, that you practice your sport on a constant basis whether it’s everyday or every week.”
He stressed the weekend of competition flying is not an airshow.
“It’s a gathering of really, truly highly skilled pilots that are competing for awards,” McMurray said. “Competition aerobatic, it really demands precise flying that we get judged for precision and excellence. It’s demanding on both the pilot and the aircraft.”
McMurray said he thought Tracy was in the top two venues on the West Coast for aerobatic competitions.
“We at 38 have found a home at Tracy and we certainly want to maintain that relationship, we want to do what we can to promote aviation and do what we can to promote Tracy — the community, the airport the town itself,” McMurray said.
He hoped people saw the effort the pilots made in their flights.
“I hope they are thrilled, I hope they are entertained, I hope they take away the fact that we are all serious sport competitors, that we do this based on that we have practiced and that many of us love this sport and not only is it a hobby but it is a passion that we share, we share that passion with all the spectators and hope they appreciate the work that goes into it and we can inspire them.”
For more information visit the IAC 38 site at https://chapters.eaa.org/iac38.
