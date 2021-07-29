Friends, family and fans from all over Northern California traveled to Stockton to celebrate Mike Torres’ 86th birthday and legacy at The Shipyard Portside Food and Drink on Sunday.
Torres, in his blue velvet suit and yellow hat, was greeted with applause and cheers from hundreds of people awaiting his arrival.
“He’s turning 86 and the Mike Torres Band is celebrating 50 years in business. That is what this celebration is about,” Mike Torres Jr., son of Mike Torres said. “It’s a beautiful thing to see my dad still alive, still healthy, still singing, still dancing and still making a difference.”
This free outdoor event included live music from Mariachi San Miguel, food, dessert, a full bar and a special performance by the Mike Torres Band.
Dignitaries attended and awarded Mike Torres with plaques and certificates in honor of his 86th birthday and his band’s 50 anniversary. Tracy Mayor Nancy Young, Tracy Councilmember Mateo Bedolla, San Joaquin County Superintendent of Schools Troy Brown, Stockton Councilmember Dan Wright, Manteca Mayor Benjamin Cantu and Lathrop Mayor Sonny Dhaliwal spoke about Torres’ contributions as a valued educator, musician and citizen in San Joaquin County.
Wright said Torres is a Stockton musical treasure and his band’s success is seen through the connection he shares with the hundreds of thousands of fans he has entertained.
The Mike Torres Band has been a crowd favorite in San Joaquin County for over 50 years and is still actively playing almost every weekend. Due to COVID-19, the Mike Torres Band did not celebrate their anniversary last year but were thrilled to host the celebration this year after COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed.
Tracy residents will have the opportunity to see Torres live with his band when he performs as the headliner at the next Tracy Downtown Block Party on Aug. 6.
Young expressed how special it was to witness hundreds of people celebrate Torres.
“You know that old saying about giving you their flowers when you live, that is so important. This is happening today when you can hear and receive the flowers of love from those surrounding you,” Young said. “To have that legacy and the support all around here, it speaks volumes in itself. I’m thrilled and honored to be here along with Councilmember Mateo Bedolla.”
Torres has been making music as a vocalist and guitarist in groups and as a soloist for over 60 years.
“His legacy really spanned so far beyond music,” said grandson Stephen Torres Esquer. “Even within his community, his focus on Mexican culture showed how proud he is to be a Mexican man.”
Torres’ journey started in Michoacan and eventually led to Banta and Tracy.
He attended Banta Elementary School, graduated from Tracy High School and was named the local featherweight champion during his high school boxing career. After high school, Torres served in the U.S. Army from 1959-61.
He met the love of his life, Margaret Grijalva, in 1960 and they married a year later on Veterans Day. The couple made their home in Lathrop, where they raised their five children: Carmen, Alicia, Mike Jr., Martin and Christina.
Torres was drawn to music at a young age. In his younger days, Torres was a member of Mariachi Los Jilgueros and Mike Torres y Sus Rebeldes.
Soon Mike Jr., Martin and Christina followed their father’s footsteps and joined the Mike Torres y Sus Rebeldes band. Once he saw how talented his children were he brought them on as permanent band members, creating the Mike Torres Band.
“September 1970 was when the band was incepted,” daughter Christina Torres said.
The Torres family played at local events, churches, dances, weddings and festivals. By the 1980s, the Mike Torres Band’s popularity grew throughout the region. During the 1990s, his grandsons were incorporated into the band and a three-generation musical dynasty became a reality.
Mike Torres III, grandson of Mike Torres, said he can remember always waking up early to go perform with the band even when they would perform late into the night prior.
“It’s what we had to do. It’s what the family does,” Torres III said.
Beyond his band’s success, Torres also received his master’s degree in Spanish from Sacramento State University, worked as a preschool teacher and professor of Spanish and Music at San Joaquin Delta College and became a recipient of the Stockton Mexican-American Hall of Fame. Torres retired from teaching at San Joaquin Delta College at the age of 80.
“He went back to school later in life. He got his master’s degree in his fifties,” Torres III said. “He did all of that the hard way, after being married with kids and working.”
The Mike Torres Band often offers their services at no cost for churches and charity events.
“It was always really important to him that we use the band to give back to the community,” Torres III said. “This is the gift that we have, and we have to give it back.”
His family mentioned how one of Torres’ proudest endeavors was taking it upon himself to help numerous people become United States citizens, often at his own expense.
“He’s impacted so many people throughout his lifetime and there are so many that he will continue to impact,” Esquer said.
Maggie Mejia, longtime friend of Torres, surprised Torres with news from Congressman Josh Harder after the dignitaries spoke at his celebration. Mejia announced that an American flag would be flown over the United States Capitol in Torres’ honor on Tuesday.
“On behalf of the United States House of Representatives, I would like to recognize Mr. Mike Torres Sr. for his years of service to California District 10,” said Congressman Josh Harder. “Mr. Mike Torres Sr. is an inspiration to the Central Valley and has touched many lives through his love of music.”
Mejia described Torres as genuine, passionate, educated and as a legend. She met Torres on a cold November day in 1980. When she heard his band play, she was hooked and wanted to work with him.
“I told my husband, we need to open up a Latino nightclub, so we can make the Mike Torres Band our house band,” Mejia said.
Mejia and her husband became owners of Club Suave 2000 in Modesto and their friendship with Torres grew throughout the years.
Torres, to this day, still continues to sing new songs and play his guitar day and night.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.