Editor,
At the end of May I will have reached one of my personal goals of seeing both my children graduate from Tracy High School, as I did 33 years ago. I moved here in 1985; embraced the culture, grew to love the town, and have proudly called it home since.
Last week as I drove north on MacArthur Drive to pick up my son from school, I couldn’t help noticing the line of cars heading north, but stopped between 11th Street and Schulte Road. I instantly started to reflect on what it was like when traveling this road in the mid 1980’s. My memory is pretty good, but obviously a fair amount of time has passed. I thought maybe my human RAM was malfunctioning because when I was asking it to recall a 35-year-old image, it would only give one picture.
See, as the years have passed, our city has been blessed with an abundance of warehouses, doubles of fast food establishments, and subdivisions. Yet main artery roadways, such as: MacArthur Drive, Corral Hollow Road, Lammers Road, and Grant Line Road, still have one-lane sections in some of the most vehicle-traveled areas.
Furthermore, just about all of these areas have had recent road construction projects, only adding small portions of additional lanes. If you ever traveled to Costco from Byron Road on the weekend, you may wonder about the crossed off lanes. If not, I have, and can only surmise they must be for Casper.
I am not a civil engineer by trade, but have lived in this city long enough to know that we’ve failed in planning and preparation. I will always love the City of Tracy. But convincing my kids to come back home after college won’t be an easy road traveled.
Jason Freeman, Tracy
