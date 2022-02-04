Editor,
Transparent Tracy, Not So Transparent!
This group refers to itself as “transparent” but goes through great lengths and multiple web sites to keep the identity of the domain owner and administrator a secret. This would seem to undermine the concept of transparency.
Their Mission as expressed on their website is “to keep Tracy residents informed about issues and events happening in our city.” However, their online narratives would suggest that the only things happening in Tracy revolve around two council members and three staff members. Certainly this cannot be the case!
This is nothing more than a right-wing group of bullies in disguise. They focus on the same individuals supporting their perspectives and candidates, again contradicting their mission of not supporting or endorsing any candidates or ballot measures. If they were truly transparent why isn’t the current fire Chief’s reports of misconduct or our District Five supervisor accepting two full-time job taxpayer-funded pensions (on their website)? This is what I refer to as selective watchdogging.
Kudos to Mayor Pro Tem Vargas, who continues to show the courage to say NO MORE! and seems to be the only one not afraid of this group’s bullying tactics, keep up the excellent work! When will the other councilmembers wake up and stop fearing this group? I am confident your constituents did not choose you to bow down to pressure from bullies.
The public is not that naïve to believe the allegations on this website are anything but incorrect and only meant to cause conflict within the city. Our First Amendment right to free speech does not include the right to make false statements and slander anyone. These come with consequences that I hope are investigated soon.
The only dog this group should be watching is themselves!
Larry Fragoso, Tracy
Larry Fragoso is a retired division chief who had served with the Tracy and Tracy Rural fire departments, also serving as interim chief of the rural department prior to consolidation of the two departments.
