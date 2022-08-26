Editor,
Let’s be civil? (Joe Vieira, Your Voice, Aug. 19) This quote is from the Institution for www.healthdata.org: “Among 64 high-income countries and territories, the United States stands out for its high levels of gun violence.” There is nothing civil about gun violence.
What is the difference between the USA and all those other nations? It isn’t mental health, it isn’t violent movies or video games, all the other nations have these problems. It is the availability to firearms.
Too many Americans have access to a firearm. Far too many are ready to use one at the slightest provocation. Mr. Vieira says he needs a gun to protect his family. From whom? Other gun owners?
I stand by my statement that my right to “Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness” is far more important than anyone’s right to own a firearm. These rights were put forward in the Declaration of Independence, a document that has not been altered since being published. The Second Amendment is part of a document that has been altered throughout our existence as a nation.
I shouldn’t have to live my life in fear that a good guy with a gun will turn out to be a bad guy with a gun. That is the case now. Who knows who the next wacko will be? For all I know it could be the guy in the car next to me. My right to Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness is being infringed upon.
I have owned firearms in my life but no longer. I used them for hunting and target shooting. I have no desire to do either anymore so the weapons were turned to scrap.
You are entitled to your opinion on abortion. I believe neither you nor anyone has the right to force others to adhere to your beliefs.
Bruce Hotchkiss, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.