I came across a song recently and looked up the lyrics. “This Land is Your Land.” Unfortunately, it’s truer if you have money. Money to buy, rent or pay admission. Nothing is really free because payment isn’t necessarily in the form of money.
I read the other day a story about Tracy being the hottest housing market in our area. Be careful what you wish for. And the new realization of the day is doing something about homelessness and affordable housing. Please don’t let yourself get bamboozled into another tax increase by the legislature. They come in many forms.
Does anyone garden or farm? To have a successful harvest or garden follow planting instructions for spacing, water and fertilizer and pest management needs. Just saying. I have a belief that there are no water shortages. Don’t over-plant and don’t over-populate. That will solve most shortages. A friend used a phrase “poor planning on your part does not make it an emergency on my part."
In today’s environment it is irrelevant. If you have a formula such as VA (Voter Apathy) + P (Power) x $ = I (Influence). Yes, the influencers will determine the outcomes of the many, such as you and I.
Market rate now has encompassed vehicle fuel spikes due to fear and they just can. Fair market value for fuel is non-existent here in California. Federal Taxes, State Taxes, Local Sales Taxes, Fees, Profit margins. Maybe it's time the legislators implemented regulation that got to the root of the problem. Have caps or in other words maximum capacity values for Cities and Counties.
Sustainability, there’s a word that has been thrown around. You think regulated populations would solve our sustainability problems. Think of your future and what your expectations are.
Michael Gonzalez, Tracy
