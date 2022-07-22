Monday was the official start of the 2022 General Election as local governments opened up the process that allows people seeking public office to establish their place on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Over the next three weeks candidates must take out nomination papers, collect signatures on those papers, and turn those documents in to the appropriate government office for verification. Should any incumbent qualified to seek re-election not submit nomination forms by Friday, Aug. 12, the deadline for that particular office will be Wednesday, Aug. 17. If no challengers come forward for a particular office the incumbent is reappointed without appearing on the ballot.
The Nov. 8 ballot will include the election for two members of the Tracy City Council, a 4-year term, plus the election for Tracy’s mayor, a 2-year term.
Tracy Mayor Nancy Young took out her nomination papers this week. Councilwoman Eleassia Davis has stated her intention to run as a challenger. Tracy Councilman Mateo Bedolla, coming off an unsuccessful bid for state assembly, will also challenge Young for the mayor’s job after he mailed in his notice of intention last week. As of Thursday morning both Davis and Bedolla had yet to meet with City Clerk Adrianne Richardson to take out their nomination papers.
Council candidates taking out nomination papers this week include Amrik Wander, Alice English and Ameni Alexander. Incumbent Councilman Dan Arriola, who is completing his first term on the council, and challengers William Muetzenberg and Dan Evans have also stated their intention to run, but have yet to take out nomination papers. One of the challengers will take a vacant seat as Mayor Pro Tem Veronica Vargas is ineligible to run for re-election because of term limits, and is running for state Assembly.
Tracy will also have a business tax measure on the ballot. If approved it will replace the former method of taxing businesses, which was based on number of employees. The new tax would be based on 0.1% to 0.3% of a business’ gross income, with businesses that pull in less than $500,000 paying a $50 flat tax.
Members of the Mountain House Community Services District Board of Directors up for re-election are Brian Lucid, first elected in 2014 and completing his second term, and Manuel Moreno, who was appointed to the board in 2016 and elected in 2018.
Four seats are up for the Tracy Unified School District Board of Education, including those now held by Steve Abercrombie, Ameni Alexander, Lori Souza and Simran Kaur. All were elected to the board in 2018.
Lammersville Unified School District, which serves Mountain House, has two 4-year terms and a 2-year term on the ballot. Board President Colin Clements, who was elected in 2014 and is completing his second term, is up for re-election. Also up for election is the seat now held by Vanitha Daniel. She was appointed to the board in June 2021 to complete the term of Sharon Lampel, who resigned last April. The 2-year term is to fill unexpired term of Anne Bonilla, who also resigned last April. Lisa Boulais was appointed to that seat in May 2021, and she would have to be re-elected to complete the full term.
Banta Unified School District has two seats up for election. Gene Neely and Karen Dell’Osso were both appointed to the five-member board in January 2021 following unification of the district to include River Islands High School, and are seeking election to full 4-year terms. Neely served on the Banta Elementary School District Board of Education prior to unification.
Jefferson School District has three seats up for election. Brian Jackman was elected in 2006 and is completing his fourth term. Phil Raya has served on the board since 2016, and Todd Wetherell was appointed in April to fill the unexpired term of Dan Wells, who resigned in February.
New Jerusalem Elementary School District has two seats up for election, with board president and longtime trustee William Koster and board clerk Angela Reece, who was appointed in October, up for re-election.
Tracy Rural County Fire Protection District has four seats up for election. Pete Reece, John Vieira and Craig Miller are up for re-election for 4-year terms. Jeff Ramsey, who was appointed in 2020, is up for election to fill out the remainder of his term, which expires in 2024.
Byron-Bethany Irrigation District, which merged with West Side Irrigation District in 2020, has a nine-member board representing divisions in San Joaquin, Alameda and Contra Costa Counties. Two members from San Joaquin County are up for re-election. Charles Tuso represents Division V and has been on the board since 2008, and Tom Pereira, previously a board member with West Side Irrigation District, represents Division VI, and has been on the board since the merger.
Banta Carbona Irrigation District has two seats up for election on its five-member board. The incumbents are Mark Cardoza (Division 3) and Annette Elissagaray (Division 2).
Nov. 8 is also the runoff election for state and federal legislative offices. Democratic Congressman Josh Harder faces Republican Tom Patti for the Ninth Congressional District seat, and incumbent Assemblyman Carlos Villapudua, a Democrat, faces Tracy Mayor Pro Tem Veronica Vargas, also a Democrat, for the 13th Assembly District seat.
