Editor,
We have been gradually losing our national identity. Not on purpose but losing it just the same. The pandemic has accelerated this process; a notable change in our civil behavior.
Any teacher can confirm this change in behavior in their classrooms. After years of being at home with limited structure, students struggle adjusting to the rules required to effectively learn in a classroom. Captured by the media surrounding them, their interest in self-improvement has diminished.
Working adults are also caught in this cycle promoted by the media: concerned about what they have, what they do and what others think about them.
Those of us now in retirement should lead the way. We have benefited from the citizens that came before us. Our successes have come from standing on their shoulders. It is not okay to just coast to the end of our lives without making an effort to leave our community and our country a better place for those who follow us.
If the above sparked your interest, there is a place for your comments in the on-line version of this letter.
https://www.ttownmedia.com/tracy_press/voice/your_voice_letters/
Please share your interest in helping our community or your support for those that are doing so. Now is definitely the time.
Wes Huffman, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.