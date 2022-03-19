Contract negotiations between Sutter Health and the union that represents nurses at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital have made little progress since last June, and nurses at the local hospital staged an informational picket on Tuesday morning to highlight their frustration with Sutter Health.
Sutter Tracy was one of 15 hospitals in Northern California where nurses picketed on Tuesday morning. In a statement released Tuesday, the California Nurses Association/National Nurses United said that Sutter Health must provide a contract that recognizes nurses as critical in the response to the 2-year-old COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have been on the front lines before and during this pandemic,” said Amy Erb, a critical care nurse at California Pacific Medical Center of San Francisco in a statement released Monday. “Throughout this time we have witnessed Sutter Health become profitable while they refuse to invest in the resources we need in order for us to provide safe and effective care to our patients and the community.”
The nurses seek a contract that addresses safe staffing at hospitals and pandemic readiness, including investment in personal protective equipment stockpiles, eligibility for workers compensation that covers infectious diseases, and workplace violence protection.
A Sutter Health spokesperson said that the negotiations are ongoing and the company also seeks to reach an agreement.
“We remain focused on reaching a shared resolution,” the statement reads. “Just as Sutter’s commitment to safe, compassionate care remains unchanged, so does our goal of reaching an agreement that reflects the good and important work of our nurses and maintains our strength and stability as an organization. As we continue with negotiations, our patients will continue to receive uninterrupted, quality care.”
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.