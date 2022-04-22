Nurses at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital spent their Monday in front of the hospital, holding signs and drawing honks and waves from passing motorists along Tracy Boulevard as the nurses protested an impasse in their negotiations for a new labor contract.
The one-day strike was intended to draw attention what nurses say are unsafe working conditions as a result of understaffing and ongoing shortages of personal protective equipment.
“We just want to do our job well as nurses,” said Maggie Maroney, a registered nurse who works in the emergency department of Sutter Tracy. “If we’re short-staffed and not getting breaks and not retaining the staff we currently have – a lot of nurses have left Sutter Tracy because we’re not really competitive in our pay and benefits packages to the local area.”
She figures that the hospital has about 30 nurses on staff, and in order to meet patient needs the hospital must bring in another 15 or so travel nurses, who work temporary assignments as needed. Though the travel nurses earn much more than staff nurses, Maroney said, they also require training in procedures at local sites in order to be effective.
“We want to ultimately maintain a safe staffing ratio. That’s the only way to keep our patients and ourselves safe,” Maroney said.
At issue are contract negotiations that have been ongoing since June 2021. The California Nurses Association reported that after negotiations stalled in March a nearly unanimous vote among its members authorized the one-day strike. The CNA notified Sutter Health in advance that nurses would strike on Monday at all 15 Sutter Health hospitals in Northern California.
“From what I’ve heard they’ve given a little in some of the areas we’re asking for, but then taken in others. Ultimately, we’re losing and losing and losing at the bargaining table. It’s kind of put us at a point where we’re not willing to bend until we break,” Maroney said.
“The most frustrating thing, I would say, is that Sutter Health as a corporation is making record profits in 2021. To see that, and having them make over $800 million in COVID relief funds, but none of it comes down to the nursing staff, and none of it comes down to equipment and supplies, is also so frustrating,” she added.
“We’ve actually seen cutting budgets and tightening resources.”
The administration at Sutter Tracy referred press inquiries to Sutter Health’s media relations office, which released a statement and a fact sheet on pay, benefits and employee relations.
“By moving forward with Monday’s costly and disruptive strike, union leadership has made it clear they are willing to put politics above patients and the nurses they represent – despite the intervention of federal mediators and our willingness to bargain in good faith while under threat of a strike,” the statement reads.
“We are hopeful CNA shares our desire to reach an agreement and enable our nurses to turn their focus back to the patients the union has asked them to walk away from.”
The statement continued that Sutter hospitals continued to operate, though at a reduced level.
“While the majority of services including emergency services will continue uninterrupted, it is an unfortunate reality that we may experience impacts to certain services. We have taken steps to preserve quality care for our patients by bringing in qualified staff and adjusting some schedules. However, some elective and non-emergency services at a few hospitals have been rescheduled. Patients whose care is affected should have already been contacted by their care team to reschedule,” the statement reads.
Monday’s strike also resulted in Sutter Health locking out the striking nurses for the rest of the week. Sutter Tracy’s CNA labor representative Matt Fennell confirmed that Sutter Health has designated a “replacement period” to continue until Saturday morning.
Details on what Sutter Health has offered to the nurses during contract negotiations were not available. The fact sheet that Sutter Health sent out states that the average salary for nurses is $140,000 annually, or a wage rate of $81 per-hour, and says that Sutter Health actively recruits, retrains and redeploys personnel to meet staffing needs.
In contrast to the average wage reported by Sutter Health, they put the starting wage of a nurse in Tracy at anywhere between $50 and $58 per-hour. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics puts the average salary for registered nurses in California at $124,000 annually, or $59.62 per-hour.
Nurses from Sutter Tracy noted that one of the issues they’re coping with is salaries geared to the cost of living in the San Joaquin Valley, though the cost of living for nurses in Tracy, such as housing prices, have risen to Bay Area levels, something they say Sutter Health has not acknowledged.
“The minute we went under negotiations we were all pretty optimistic, thinking that the facility and the community saw the vital work that is done at the bedside care level and thought it would become more of a priority for the higher-up admin in Sutter, but we’ve kind of been let down,” Maroney said.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
