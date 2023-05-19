Chinedu Nwadike, a senior at University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth, Kansas, was named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at that college. Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Michelle Metzinger recently made the announcement, noting that Nwadike finished the spring semester with a grade point average of 3.5 or better.
Nwadike is a 2018 graduate of Kimball High School where he played for the Jaguars football team, and he continued playing football in college as a linebacker on the Spires football team at St. Mary college.
