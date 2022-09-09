San Joaquin County endured record heat this past week, with the National Weather Service recording a new record temperature for September in a week-long heat wave that comes at the tail end of one of the area’s hottest summers.
The National Weather Service reported that the high temperature for the week was 115 degrees between 4:35 and 5:10 p.m. Tuesday at Stockton Metropolitan Airport, setting a new record for the high temperature in September. The previous record was 111 degrees in 2020, the record before that was 110 degrees in 2017, and the record before that was 108 degrees in 2015, 1979 and 1950.
It's also the highest temperature ever recorded in Stockton, with a high of 115 also recorded on July 23, 2006, during a heat wave that saw temperatures reach 100 degrees or more for 12 consecutive days.
So far this month the temperature has gone over 100 degrees every day. The NWS recorded a high of 98 on Aug. 31, and Saturday is expected to be the first day since then for the high to be below 100, with a projected high temperature of 91 degrees with partly sunny skies. Highs are expected to dip into the 80’s next week.
The temperature went over 100 degrees 11 of 31 days in August, nine of 31 days in July including seven consecutive days from July 16 to 22, and nine of 30 days in June including six consecutive days from June 23 to 28, for a total of 29 days of 100-plus degree heat from the start of June through the end of August, compared to 17 days last year and 22 days in 2020.
The record heat has also lead to record energy usage as folks kept their air conditioners running. The California Independent System Operator recorded peak usage on Tuesday of 51,425 megawatts, passing the previous high usage mark of 50,270 set in 2006.
CA ISO reports that peak energy usage occurs at about 6 p.m. and tapers off after that, reaching a low point at about 5 a.m. During the hottest day on Tuesday this week when demand was highest in the late afternoon most of the energy came from natural gas powered sources, nearly 26,700 megawatts. Solar energy and imports are also major contributors to the power grid. Solar energy provided as much as 13,000 megawatts to the grid during mid-day on Tuesday, but that source tapers off after 4 p.m.
