Phyllis Rodrigues, 81, died on Tuesday. She was born in Redlands on Nov. 28, 1941, and lived in Tracy for 33 years. Prayer services are at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Fry Memorial Chapel, and she will be laid to rest at Tracy Public Cemetery right afterward. Her service will be live-streamed via her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Jaime Campa, 72, died at home on Tuesday. He was born April 16, 1951, and lived in Tracy for 35 years. Arrangements are in the care of Tracy Memorial Chapel.
Mary “Maria” Rosario Martin, 82, passed away Monday in Marysville. She was born March 27, 1941. Arrangements are in the care of Tracy Memorial Chapel.
Valentin Valdez, 58, died Monday. He was born in Mexico City on July 18, 1965. He lived in Tracy for 18 years. Mass will be at 1 p.m. today at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 458 Maple St., Livermore, and he will be laid to rest in his hometown. Arrangements were handled by Tracy Memorial Chapel.
Carol “Rusty” Deal, 96, died Saturday in Manteca. She was born Nov. 18, 1929, and was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. A graveside service will be held at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road in Dixon, at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22. All arrangements are in the care of Tracy Memorial Chapel.
Linda Ross, 85, died Saturday. She was born in New York on Oct. 7, 1937, and lived in San Joaquin County for 58 years. Fry Memorial Chapel handled her arrangements and no services are planned at this time.
Maria Ornelas, 66, died Saturday. She was born in Jalisco, Mexico on April 22, 1957, and lived in Tracy for the past 47 years. Her Rosary is at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, at Fry Memorial Chapel, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. She will be laid to rest at Valpico Memorial Park. Her rosary will be live-streamed via her tribute page, www.frymemorialchapel.com
Jesus Deras, 91, died on Friday in Burlingame. She was born Nov. 11, 1931, and had lived in Tracy for 7 years. A visitation will be held at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, with a funeral service to to follow at 2 p.m.
Robert J. Winter, 77, died Friday. He was born in Nebraska on July 3, 1946, and lived in Tracy for the past 27 years. He was a Navy veteran and will be laid to rest at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. Fry Memorial Chapel handled his arrangements and no services are planned at this time.
Jeanette Widergren, 77, died on Aug. 6, 2023. She was born in Oakland, on Oct. 16, 1945, and lived in Tracy for the past 19 years. Fry Memorial Chapel handed her arrangements and no services are planned at this time.
Donald “Donny” Romero, 80, passed away on Friday, Aug. 4, in San Francisco. He was born on July 7, 1943, in El Centro and lived in Tracy for more than 40 years. Arrangements are in the care of Tracy Memorial Chapel and services are pending. To make a donation towards his funeral service visit his tribute page at www.tracymemorialchapel.com.
Christopher Duncan, 39, on Aug. 1, 2023. He was born in Fremont on April 21, 1984 and was a lifelong Tracy resident. Fry Memorial Chapel handled his arrangements and no services are planned at this time. He will be laid to rest at Tracy Public Cemetery.
