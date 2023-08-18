Phyllis Rodrigues, 81, died on Tuesday. She was born in Redlands on Nov. 28, 1941, and lived in Tracy for 33 years. Prayer services are at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Fry Memorial Chapel, and she will be laid to rest at Tracy Public Cemetery right afterward. Her service will be live-streamed via her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.

Jaime Campa, 72, died at home on Tuesday. He was born April 16, 1951, and lived in Tracy for 35 years. Arrangements are in the care of Tracy Memorial Chapel.

Tags

Recommended for you