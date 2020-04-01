Linda Coutts, 72, a Tracy resident for 29 years, died Tuesday, the day after her birthday. Visitation will be observed from noon to 4 p.m. Friday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave.
Noel Moulic, 49, a Mountain House resident for eight years, died Monday. Visitation will be observed from 9 a.m. to noon April 11 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave.
JoAnn Chastain, 78, who moved to Tracy from Mississippi about five years ago to be closer to her son's family in Mountain House, had a heart attack and died Monday. No services are planned.
