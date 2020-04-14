Jeffery L. Chancellor, 57, of Riverbank, who worked for the city of Tracy Public Works Department for many years, died of cancer Friday in Modesto. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date because of COVID-19 restrictions. Burial will be in Ceres Memorial Park, 1801 E. Whitmore Ave., in Ceres.
Most Popular
Articles
- County sets up free COVID-19 tests
- County reports 253 COVID-19 cases, including 36 in Tracy
- Police Log: Elaborate tale of alleged auto theft runs out of gas
- County accelerates effort to provide shelter during coronavirus emergency
- Primary election results certified in San Joaquin County
- Tracy accounts for 24 of county’s 180 COVID-19 cases
- Classrooms go virtual in Jefferson School District
- One killed in crash on Corral Hollow Road
- High school traditions shaken up by pandemic
- Closed for pandemic, Grand Theatre starts free streaming art class
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Stay Connected
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Tracy Press
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented