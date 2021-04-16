Frederico Contreras, 86, died Sunday. He was a long-time Tracy resident. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. followed by a rosary at 6 p.m. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday followed by a graveside service at Schulte Memorial Park.
Gurnam Singh, 83, died Sunday. He was born Feb. 10, 1938 in India. He was a Tracy resident for 16 years. Fry Memorial Chapel handled arrangements with a prayer service held yesterday.
Richard Sanchez, 78, died Sunday. He was born Nov. 20, 1942 and was a Tracy resident for one year. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. The service will be live-streamed on his tribute page at frymemorialchapel.com.
Lucita Sunny Aguas, 77, died Sunday. She was along-time Tracy resident. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a funeral service at 1 p.m. at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave.
Davey Lee Shimp, 91, died on Monday. He was a Tracy resident, and a private graveside service will be held at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later time. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Joanna Fern Diesburg, 72, died April 8. She was a long-time Tracy resident. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are scheduled.
Edward Kelsay, 64, died April 8. He was born Oct. 16, 1956 and was a Tracy resident for 35 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are scheduled.
Robert Allen Vanderwall, 78, died April 7. He was a local business owner. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no service scheduled.
