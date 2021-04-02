Emmett Lee, 84, died Wednesday. He was born July 8, 1936 in Nixa, Missouri, and was a Tracy resident for 60 years. Visitation will be held at 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 8, beginning at 11 a.m. and will be followed by a graveside service at Valpico Memorial Park.
Virginia Margaret Moss, 51, a longtime resident of Tracy, died in Tracy on Tuesday. There are no services scheduled at this time. All arrangements are in the care of Tracy Memorial Chapel.
Jesus J Campos, 49, a longtime Tracy resident, died in Tracy on Tuesday. There are no services scheduled at this time. Committal will take place at a later date in El Colesio, Michoacan, Mexico. All arrangements are in the care of Tracy Memorial Chapel.
Ruebben Gonzaleaz, 57, died Sunday. He was born Dec. 14, 1963 in Mexico and was a Manteca resident with family in Tracy. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 6 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. A service will begin at 1 p.m. followed by burial at Schulte Memorial Park.
Alice Shakespeare, 86, died Saturday. She was born May 30, 1934 and was a Tracy resident for 15 years. Monday Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Burial will follow at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Lafayette.
Norma June Shaddle, 90, died Friday. She was born Sept.11, 1930 and was a Tracy resident for seven years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Richard Garcia, 78, died March 23 in Stockton. He was a Tracy resident from 1973 to 2002 and is survived by his wife, Edie Garcia, son Rick Garcia Jr., daughter Monica Selna and son in law Robert, and grandchildren Cal, Claire and Brigit Selna. He will be laid to rest at Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi.
Toni Johnson, 77, a Tracy resident, died March 23. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue.
William Ormonde, 79, died March 3 at his home in Maricopa, Arizona. He was born and raised in Tracy, and retired from H.J. Heinz Company in 2001. Services will be at 11 a.m. on April 24 and Grace Church, 1330 N. Tracy Blvd.
