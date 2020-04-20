Edward “Ed” J. Collings, 66, of Tracy, died April 14 at his home. He had liver cancer. A memorial service in Schenectady, New York, will take place in July, day and time to be announced. Locally, Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
