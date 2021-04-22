Tatyana Alekseyevna Kalinina, 71, died Tuesday. He was a long-time Tracy resident. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are scheduled.
Jenny Cocores, 92, died Sunday. She was born April 27, 1928 in Colorado. She was an Oakland resident with family that resides in Tracy. Visitation will be from 9 to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. A Rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m. and then a Mass of Christion Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. A graveside service will follow at Schulte Memorial Park.
Donald Wayne Glorioso, 53, died Sunday. He was a Tracy resident. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are scheduled.
Faye Tillotson, 76, died Friday. She was born March 31, 1945 in Louisiana. She was a Dublin resident with family in Tracy. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are scheduled. She will be buried at Beauregard Cemetery in DeRidder, LA.
Carlos Morales, 88, died April 15. He was born April 29, 1932 in Nicaragua and was a Tracy resident for 32 years. Visitation will be today from 9 to 10 a.m. at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. A funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. followed by burial at Schulte Memorial Park.
