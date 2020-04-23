Christine Hernandez, 59, a longtime Tracy resident, died Wednesday. Visitation will be observed from 9 a.m. to noon April 30 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., followed by graveside ceremonies at 12:30 p.m. at Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road.
