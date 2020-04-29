Melanie Kirkpatrick, 72, a Tracy resident for 27 years, died Monday. No services are planned. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Frank Flonnoy Jr., 60, a Tracy resident for eight years, died Saturday. No services are planned at Fry Memorial Chapel, which is handling arrangements.
Raul Rodriguez Cervantes, 48, a native of Mexico who had lived in Tracy for nine years, died Friday. Visitation will be observed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. Services will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Inurnment will be private.
Rosa Maria Mandujano, 57, a Tracy resident for 20 years, died Friday. Visitation will be observed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. Services will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, followed by burial in Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road.
Paul Albert Lapitan Sr., 82, a longtime resident of Lathrop, died Friday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date; visit www.tracymemorialchapel.com for updates.
Francisco Jason “Franke” Robles, 37, a former Tracy resident, died April 22. Burial will be in Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road. Arrangements will be handled by Tracy Memorial Chapel.
Eugene Wallace Sparks, 82, a Tracy resident for 40 years, died April 15. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date; visit www.tracymemorialchapel.com for updates.
Richard Harold Stephenson, 82, a Tracy resident and past exalted ruler of Tracy Elks Lodge BPOE No. 2031, died April 11. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date; visit www.tracymemorialchapel.com for updates.
Commented