Thomas Perez, 80, a longtime Tracy resident, died at his home in Tracy on April 22. There are no services scheduled at this time. All arrangements are in the care of Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue. There are no services scheduled at this time. Go to www.tracymemorialchapel.com to visit his tribute page and for updates.
Richard Francesconi, 62, died April 20. He was born Jan. 22, 1959 and was a Tracy resident for 12 years. A celebration of life will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. The service will be live-streamed on his tribute page at frymemorialchapel.com.
Queen Coleman, 99, died April 18. She was born Dec.19, 1921 in Louisiana and was a Brentwood resident with family in Tracy. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. today at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, followed by a funeral service at 11a.m. She will be buried at Gum Spring Cemetery in Farmerville, LA.
Franklin T. Reedy, 76, a Tracy resident from 1980 to 1983, died at his home in Stockton on April 21. A funeral service will be from 10 a.m. to noon tomorrow at Redemption Road Church, 72 E. Grant Line Road.
