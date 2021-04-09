Tony R. Martin II, 74, died Tuesday. He was born March 29, 1947 and was a Tracy resident for 44 years and a Tracy business owner for 30 years. Family and friends will be honoring his life and legacy at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. Services will be live streamed on his tribute page at frymemorialchapel.com.
Lauri Anne Gatterman, 58, died Sunday. She was a long-time Tracy resident. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services will be held at Merrill Memorial Park Cemetery in Merrill, Wisconsin.
Lidia De Cairo Suarez, 73, died Friday. She was born March 1, 1948 in Peru and was a Tracy resident for 21 years. Graveside Service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday at Valpico Memorial Park. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Ella Romero, 79, died March 31. He was a former Tracy resident. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are scheduled.
Joseph Belasco, 75, died March 31. He was born December 4, 1945. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements. No services are scheduled.
