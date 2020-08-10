Frank D. Silva, 85, a Tracy resident since 1969, died Thursday at a local care home after a sudden illness. Services will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. Visitation will be observed that morning beginning at 9 o’clock.
Most Popular
Articles
- One killed in Sunday afternoon shooting
- Three from Tracy suspected of armed robbery
- Distant but not disconnected
- Two arrested in Sunday homicide on Kavanagh Avenue
- Tracy native joins race for council
- Police Log: Shots fired in road rage incident at car wash
- Twice-Told Tales: Pinkie retires
- Clubs give out hundreds of boxes of fresh food
- Tracy Homes neighborhood in line for extensive upgrade
- Death Notices: Aug. 5
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Stay Connected
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
How to Go Back to School
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Tracy Press
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
-
Aug 10
-
Aug 12
-
Aug 15
-
Aug 15
-
Aug 16
-
Aug 17
-
Aug 17
-
Aug 18
Commented