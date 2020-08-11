Roy Wilson, 73, a Tracy resident for 21 years who worked as a crossing guard at Hawkins School for the past five years, died Thursday. Arrangements will be handled by Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., and services will be livestreamed at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
