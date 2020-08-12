Marina Montague, 64, a Tracy resident for 18 years, died Tuesday. Arrangements will be handled by Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. No services are planned at this time; contact the family for more information.
Arvilla Reich, 94, a Tracy resident for 70 years who worked at the family’s 4 Corners Restaurant well into her 80s, died Monday. Visitation will be observed from 3 to 7 p.m. Aug. 20 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., followed by burial in Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road.
Daniel Tafoya, 86, of Tracy, owner of Hairitage barbershop and a local barber for more than 60 years, died Monday. A celebration of his life will begin at 1 p.m. Aug. 24 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., followed by graveside services at Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road. Services will be livestreamed at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Richard Howe, 82, a Tracy resident for 16 years, died Monday. Services are pending at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave.
Edward Villarreal, 49, a Tracy resident for 14 years, died Sunday. Visitation will be observed from 1 to 9 p.m. Aug. 23 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a rosary at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Aug. 24 at St. Bernard’s Holy Family Center, 12100 W. Valpico Road. Services will be livestreamed at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Henry Alpha Lindly, 61, a longtime Tracy resident, died Sunday. No services are planned. Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., is handling arrangements.
Alice Faye Sanchez, 68, a longtime Tracy resident, died Sunday. No services are planned. Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., is handling arrangements.
Diana Boongaling, 85, a Tracy resident for 16 years, died Saturday. Visitation will be observed from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a rosary to begin at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St Bernard’s Holy Family Center, 12100 W. Valpico Road. Services will be livestreamed at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Katherine Ray Foster, 78, a longtime Tracy resident, died Saturday. No services are planned. Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., is handling arrangements.
Victor L. Peña, 43, of Stockton, who has family in Tracy, died Aug. 5. Visitation will be observed from 2 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave.
Jose Lourenco Borges “Joe” Pimentel, 64, a Tracy resident for 26 years, died Aug. 5. Arrangements will be handled by Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. No services are planned at this time; contact the family for more information.
Efrain Ramirez, 50, a longtime Tracy resident, died Aug. 3. Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., is handling arrangements. Burial will be in Valpico Memorial Park, 12815 W. Valpico Road.
Commented