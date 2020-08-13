Edward Dominguez Gutierrez III, 38, a longtime Tracy resident, died Aug. 2. Visitation will be observed from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., followed by a rosary at 6:30 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
