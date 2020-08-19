Isabel Morales, 92, a Tracy resident for 32 years, died Monday. Services will begin at 10 a.m. Aug. 27 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., followed immediately by graveside services at Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road.
Juventino Ruiz, 58, a Tracy resident for 40 years, died Sunday. Visitation will be observed beginning at 9 a.m. Aug. 28 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a vigil and prayer service to begin at 11 a.m., followed immediately by graveside services at Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road. Services will be livestreamed at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Gurmail Ratia, 80, of Tracy, died Sunday. A prayer service will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave.
Anita Kattan, 85, a Stockton resident with family in Tracy, died Sunday. No services are planned. Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., is handling arrangements. Contact the family for more information.
