Wilma L. Cunningham, 92, who had lived in Tracy for 77 years, died Wednesday at home. Visitation will be observed from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Graveside services will follow at 11:30 a.m. that same day at Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road. An online guest book is available at www.frymemorialchapel.com.

