Madelyn L Galiza, 58, died Tuesday in Stockton. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are pending.
Billie Margaret Jackson, 88, died on Tuesday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and a celebration of life will be held privately at a later date.
Curtis Walters, 52, died, Sunday. He was born in Mississippi on Dec. 12, 1968 and lived in Tracy the last five years. He will be buried in Hattiesburg, MS.
Charles Weitz, 71, died Saturday in Stockton. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are pending.
Leonarda Flores Alavarez, 81, died Friday. She was born May 5, 1940 in Mexico and was a lifelong resident of Tracy. Visitation is from noon to 9 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, with a Rosary at 6 p.m. Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Sept. 2 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 West Eaton Avenue.
Lillian Salas, 66, died Friday in Manteca. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Sept. 10 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue.
Romeo D. Caringal, 65, died Friday. He was born March 5, 1956 in the Philippines, but he lived the last few years in Tracy. Visitation will be noon to 9 p.m. on Wednesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, with a Rosary at 6:00 p.m. Mass will at 11 a.m. on Thursday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 West Eaton Ave. Additional visitation will be from noon to 9 p.m. on Friday at Fry Memorial Chapel.
Harold Rue Wilson, 92, died Aug. 12 at home in Tracy. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are pending.
Phinas Wilburn Wallace, 89, died Aug. 10 at home in Tracy. Graveside service will be held on at 10am on Tuesday at Schulte Memorial Park, 501 East Schulte Road.
George John Marsh, 54, a longtime Tracy resident, died Aug. 8. A memorial service and reception will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave.
Eric Carrillo, 43, died Aug. 8. He was a resident of Tracy for many years. Visitation is from noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, with a Rosary at 4:30 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday with a graveside service immediately following at Schulte Memorial Park, 501 East Schulte Road.
Miranda Lee Thompson, 38, died Aug. 8 in Patterson. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Nicole (Wadman) Steffler, 47, died on Aug. 7. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Juan J. Fonseca, 63, died on Aug. 6 in Simi Valley. He was born March 28, 1958, and grew up in Tracy, working for Toste Farms and Heinz. A mass was held at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Lodi on Wednesday, and burial was at Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi.
Commented