Roberto Carranza, 77, died Tuesday in Tracy. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., followed by a Rosary at 6 p.m. A Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in San Mateo followed by a graveside service at Holy Cross Cemetery in Menlo Park.
Perfecto Pulido Estores, 75, died Tuesday in Modesto. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Nannie Mae Tippit, 92, died on Saturday in Tracy. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time. Visit www.tracymemorialchapel.com for updates.
Curtis Lewis, 86, died on Saturday. He was born Dec. 26, 1934, and lived most of his life in Chicago, and lived in Tracy the last couple of years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are scheduled at this time. He will be buried at Oak Woods Cemetery in Chicago, IL.
Deborah Archuleta, 73, died Friday. She lived in Tracy for the past 15 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are scheduled at this time.
Claudia Iveth Perez Flores, 36, died Aug. 19 in Tracy. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and the family has scheduled private services.
Robert Hammons, 81, died Aug. 17 at his home in Tracy. He was born Sept. 21, 1931, and lived in Tracy for many years. A memorial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 10, at Lakeside Chapel in the San Joaquin River Club, 30000 Kasson Road.
Teresa Rosaria Mesquita, 70, died Aug. 17 in French Camp. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
John Abercrombie, 88, died Aug. 16. He lived a short time in Tracy. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are scheduled at this time.
Lillian Salas, 66, died Aug. 13 in Tracy. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 10 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., followed by graveside service at Schulte Memorial Park.
Harold Rue Wilson, 92, died Aug. 12 in Tracy. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and a private burial will be held at the California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery in Seaside.
Linda Uli, 68, died Aug. 10. She lived in Tracy for the past 7 years. A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. on Sept. 10 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave.
Roy Lockwood, 91, died on Aug. 8 in Fresno. He was born on July 4, 1930, and was raised in Tracy. He was a 1948 graduate of Tracy Union High School, and served as a colonel in the National Guard.
