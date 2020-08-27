Reyna D. Barcia, 85, a longtime Tracy resident, died Tuesday. Services are pending. Arrangements will be handled by Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W Highland Ave., and more information will be provided at www.tracymemorialchapel.com.
Amy Rivas, 39, a longtime Tracy resident, died Monday. Visitation will be observed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. A graveside service will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road. For more information, visit www.tracymemorialchapel.com.
Nelda Marie Souza, 90, a former Tracy resident, died Aug. 20. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements will be handled by Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave.
Carolina Tacotaco, 94, of Tracy, died Aug. 19. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Holy Family Center, 12100 Valpico Road. Visitation will be observed from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., with a rosary to follow at 6:30 p.m. Burial will take place at a later date in Hawaii. For more information, visit www.tracymemorialchapel.com.
Margo Cecelia Bazemore, 83, a longtime Tracy resident, died Aug. 14. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements will be handled by Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave.
Rufino Bautista Abrazado, 79, a longtime Tracy resident, died Aug. 13. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements will be handled by Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W Highland Ave.
Commented