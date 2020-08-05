Cynthia Diehl, 61, a Tracy resident for eight years, died Saturday. Arrangements will be handled by Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. No services are planned. Contact the family for more information.
Aurea Escobar, 96, of Mountain House, a Tracy-area resident for 20 years, died Thursday. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at the Holy Family Center, 12100 Valpico Road. Visitation will be observed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Services will also be livestreamed at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Thongmy Souvannavong, 94, a 13-year Mountain House resident, died Thursday. Visitation was observed Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., followed by Buddhist prayers from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday. Services were livestreamed at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
