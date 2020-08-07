Anselmo “Chemo” DeHaro, 71, a Tracy High School graduate who worked at the defense depot and coached Little League, died Wednesday at his home. A celebration of his life will be Friday; for details, contact the family.
Most Popular
Articles
- One killed in Sunday afternoon shooting
- Tracy Homes neighborhood in line for extensive upgrade
- Police Log: Shots fired in road rage incident at car wash
- Two from Stockton arrested in Tracy drive-by shooting case
- Clover Road families face hard recovery
- Death notices: July 29
- Three from Tracy suspected of armed robbery
- Two arrested in Sunday homicide on Kavanagh Avenue
- High schools prepare for virtual 2020 grad ceremonies
- Clubs give out hundreds of boxes of fresh food
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Stay Connected
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
How to Go Back to School
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Tracy Press
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
-
Aug 7
-
Aug 7
-
Aug 8
-
Aug 8
-
Aug 9
-
Aug 10
-
Aug 12
-
Aug 15
Commented