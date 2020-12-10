Wasakha Singh, 65, died Tuesday. He was born Feb. 21, 1955, and lived in Tracy for the past 15 years. Prayer service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Services will be live-streamed via Wasakha’s tribute page at frymemorialchapel.com.
Kathleen Elston, 66, died Sunday. She was born June 10, 1954, and was a Tracy resident for 2 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Jerry Aquino Sr., 72, died Saturday. He was born Sept. 20, 1948 in the Philippines and was a Tracy resident for the past 5 years. Visitation is noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16 and a recital of the rosary will begin at 7 p.m.at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. A Mass of Christian burial will start at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at St Bernard’s Holy Family Center, 12100 W. Valpico Rd. Services will be live-streamed via Jerry’s tribute page at frymemorialchapel.com
Susan Holmes, 74, of Tracy died Friday in Manteca. Zapata Funeral Home of Stockton is handling arrangements.
Terri Jackson, 62, died Dec. 3. She was born Aug. 13, 1958, and lived in Tracy for the past 26 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Erika Rae Lapachet, 41, of Tracy, died Dec. 2. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave.
Harold Floyd Brewer, 87, a longtime Tracy resident, died on Dec. 1. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements. His family will hold a private service. More information is at www.tracymemorialchapel.com.
Sheri Leri, 60, died Dec. 1. She was born July 14, 1960, and lived in Tracy for the past 36 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Donnie Stewart, 81, died Nov. 29. He was born Feb. 20, 1939, and lived in Tracy for the past 3 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
