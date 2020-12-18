Soraya Roman, 54, of Tracy, died Tuesday. A visitation will be tomorrow at held Saturday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Avenue.
Baldev Singh Shahi, 79, died Monday. He was born Aug. 11, 1941, in India and was an Antioch resident with family in Tracy. Prayers will be 11 a.m. Sunday Dec. 20, at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Prayers will be live-streamed on his tribute page at frymemorialchapel.com.
Miriam Feld, 79, a long-time Tracy resident, died Monday. Services are private. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling all arrangements.
Lois Billeci, 74, died Monday. She was born Dec. 13, 1946, in Arkansas and was a Salida resident with family in Tracy. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangments.
Steven Gerald Cox, 61, a long-time Tracy resident, died Monday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangments, and services are pending.
Wade Leonard, 22, died Monday. He was born Sept. 18, 1998, and was a Tracy resident for 12 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangments.
Albert Tedjakusuma, 80, died Dec. 10. He was born Dec. 8, 1940, in Indonesia and was a Tracy resident for 19 years. Visitation will be 2 to 7 p.m. and recital of the rosary will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. A mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23 at St. Bernard’s Holy Family Center. Services will be live-streamed on his tribute page at frymemorialchapel.com.
Gurmail Jagpal, 64, died Dec. 9. He was born Aug. 15, 1956, in India, and was a Tracy resident for 35 years. Prayers will be at 11 a.m. tomorrow at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave, and will be live-streamed on his tribute page at frymemorialchapel.com.
Yolande Friedman, 95, died Dec. 4. She was born Jan. 6, 1925, in Egypt and was a Tracy resident for 9 years. Services are pending at Fry Memorial Chapel.
Titus Smith, 73, died Dec. 2 in Tracy. He was born Nov. 14, 1947, and was a Tracy resident for 13 years. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. and a celebration of life will start at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., followed by burial at Schulte Memorial Park. Services will be live-streamed on his tribute page at frymemorialchapel.com.
Michael August, 68, died Dec. 2. He was born Jan. 23, 1952 and was a Tracy resident. Funeral arrangements are private.
Mary Priscilla Garbo, 96, of Tracy, died Friday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Wan Lau, 86, a Tracy resident, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. All arrangements are in the care of Tracy Memorial Chapel. Services are pending at this time; please check www.tracymemorialchapel.com for updates.
Rosalina Madrigal Torres, 75, a Tracy resident, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. A memorial service will be held in her honour on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue. All arrangements are in the care of Tracy Memorial Chapel.
Sergio Beltran Rodriguez, 62, a long-time Tracy resident, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 4:00 pm, followed by a rosary at 6:00pm at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue.
Lionel Rios, 44, a Tracy resident, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020. All arrangements are in the care of Tracy Memorial Chapel. Services are pending at this time; please check www.tracymemorialchapel.com for updates.
