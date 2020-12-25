Deborah Guerrero, 69, died Sunday. She was born Jan. 8, 1951, and was a Mountain View resident with family in Tracy. Fry Memorial Chapel in Tracy is handling arrangements, and no services are scheduled.
Arturo Antonio Campa, 42, of Tracy died Sunday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements. Visit www.tracymemorialchapel.com for updates on service time and date.
Rianawati Budiman, 96, of Mountain House, died Saturday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements, and no services are scheduled at this time.
Hector Hernandez, 85, of Tracy died Saturday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements, and services are pending at this time. Visit www.tracymemorialchapel.com for updates.
Alfonso Garcia, 69, died Friday. He was born Aug. 6, 1951, in Cuba and was a Tracy resident for eight years. Services will be held at Fry Memorial Chapel at a later date due to COVID restrictions. He will be buried at Schulte Memorial Park.
David Alvarez, 74, died Dec. 10. He was born May 14, 1946, in Mexico and was a Tracy resident for 24 years. Rosary and visitation was held Monday at Fry Memorial Chapel and a Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday at the St. Bernard’s Holy Family Center.
David Alvarez, 74, died Dec. 1 at his home in Modesto. He born May 25, 1941 and was a CPA in Tracy for several years. He will be laid to rest in his home town of Redding and services will be private. Donations in his name may be made to the Alzheimer Association, alz.org.
