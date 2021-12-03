Marjorie Anne Philpott, 79, died Tuesday at home in Tracy. She lived in Tracy for more than 60 years. Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Ave., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. She will be buried at Schulte Memorial Park with a reception afterward at Tracy Memorial Chapel.
Hari Singh, 74, died Tuesday in Hayward. He was born Dec. 18, 1946, in India, and had lived in Tracy for the last 10 years. Traditional Sikh services will be held at noon on Sunday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Services will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Cynthia Lopez, 71, died Monday. She was born on Oct. 10, 1950. Visitation will be from 4 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a Rosary at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 W. Eaton Ave., with a graveside service immediately following at Schulte Memorial Park. Her service will be live-streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com
Michael Frank Saabye, 65, died Tuesday at home in Tracy. He was a life-long Tracy resident. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are pending.
Maxima Concepcion Soleta, 91, died Saturday in Pleasanton. Soleta was born in the Philippines and had lived in Tracy the past 4 years. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue. A funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday followed by burial at Valpico Memorial Park.
Ellen Smith, 88, died Saturday. She born in Ohio on Oct. 3, 1933, and had recently moved to Tracy. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time. She will be buried at Evans Cemetery in Ohio.
Manuel Jesus Cruz, 73, died Saturday in Stockton. He lived in Tracy for the past 10 years. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Ave., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m.
Debbie Ragone, 69, died Saturday. She was born on Dec. 6, 1951, in Utah and lived in Tracy for the last 14 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Donna Wilkinson, 90, died Friday. She was born on April 4, 1931, in Utah and lived in Tracy for the last 8 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Sukhmander Singh Sidhu, 69, died Nov. 25. He was born Feb. 25, 1952, in India and was a resident of Tracy and the surrounding areas. Traditional Sikh services will be held at 10 a.m. on Dec. 17 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Services will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Edwin U. Marcelli, Jr., 94, died, Nov. 23. He was born in the Virgin Islands on Jan. 19, 1927. He retired from the U.S. Army after 23 years of service and lived in the county for 8 years. He will be buried at 11:30 a.m. on Friday at Sacramento National Cemetery in Dixon.
Gail Annette Nannini, 82, died Nov. 23 in Manteca. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no service scheduled at this time.
Kathleen Federighi, 76, died Nov. 23. She was born in Illinois on Oct. 1, 1945, and lived in Tracy most of her life. A funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. this Saturday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with burial following at Schulte Memorial Park.
Jose Olivo, 60, died Nov. 23 in Modesto. He was born on Nov. 12, 1961. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. next Saturday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 South Central Avenue. Services will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Manmeet Kaur Randhawa, 27, died Nov. 23. A traditional prayer service will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Ave.
Michael Lopez, 46, died Nov. 17. He lived in Tracy for 15 years and was parishioner of St. Bernard’s Church. Visitation will be from 4 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 W. Eaton Ave., with a graveside service following at Schulte Memorial Park.
