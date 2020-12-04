Dolores R. Cubillos, 47, of Tracy died Wednesday. Funeral services are pending at Tracy Memorial Chapel.
Jack P. Lawlor, 93, died Monday. He was a long-time Tracy resident. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Dec. 18, at St. Bernard’s Holy Family Center, 12100 W. Valpico Road. A graveside service will follow at Schulte Memorial Park, 501 E. Schulte Road. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Ernest Sierra Jr., 88, died Friday. A funeral service was held Thursday with burial to follow at a later date at Calverton National Cemetery in New York. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Abram Green, 81, died Nov. 25. He was born Nov. 11, 1939, in Arkansas and was a Tracy resident for 20 years. Visitation will be 11a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 14 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. He will be buried at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella.
Jose Aguirre Sr., 72, died Nov. 24. He was born Oct. 16, 1948 and was a Tracy resident for 17 years. Visitation is noon to 9 p.m. on Monday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, with a recital of the rosary beginning at 6 p.m. A prayer service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday and he will be buried at Schulte Memorial Park, 501 E. Schulte Road. Services will be live-streamed on his tribute page at frymemorialchapel.com.
Carol E. Young, 59, of Tracy, died Nov. 18. No services are currently scheduled. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
