Judy Kay Mercer, 73, a longtime Tracy resident, died Wednesday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements. Her tribute page is at www.tracymemorialchapel.com.
Gurmeet Pannu, 52, died Tuesday. He was born July 10, 1968, in India, and was a Tracy resident for 8 years. Prayers will be at 11 a.m. tomorrow at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., and will be live-streamed via his tribute page at frymemorialchapel.com
Maria Castellanos Blancas, 73, a longtime Tracy resident, died Monday in Manteca. A visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 17, at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue.
Thamese Charlene Perry, 52, a longtime Tracy resident, died Monday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements. There are no services scheduled at this time. Visit www.tracymemorialchapel.com for updates.
William Huggins, 70, died Friday. He was born Jan. 7, 1951, and was a Tracy resident for 34 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements, and no services are scheduled.
Janet Cole, 62, died Friday. She was born Oct. 24, 1958, and was a lifelong Tracy resident. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements, and no services are scheduled.
Cruz M Gibson, 80, a longtime Tracy resident, died Feb. 3 in Modesto. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements. Visit www.tracymemorialchapel.com for information.
Jeanne Perry, 92, died Feb. 2. She was born Nov. 17, 1928, in Pennsylvania and was a Tracy resident for 2 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are schedule.
Lidia Boudreau, 87, died Feb. 2. She was born March 15, 1933, and was a Tracy resident for 7 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are scheduled.
Louis Romo, 72, died Feb. 2. He was born Feb. 17, 1948, and was a lifelong Tracy resident. Visitation will be 1 to 9 p.m., with recital of the rosary at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15, at Fry Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16, at Schulte Memorial Park. The rosary will be live-streamed via his tribute page at frymemorialchapel.com
Sin Kaur, 88, died Jan. 31. She was born Nov. 2, 1932, in India and was a Manteca resident with family in Tracy. Prayers were held Sunday at Fry Memorial Chapel.
Felicia Cherry, 60, died Jan. 26. She was born July 13, 1960, and was a Lathrop resident with family in Tracy. Visitation will be Friday Feb. 22 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., followed by graveside services at Schulte Memorial Park, with times pending.
Commented