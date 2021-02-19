Pritam Kor, 78, died Monday. She was born Feb. 25, 1942, in Malaysia, and was a Tracy resident for 18 years. Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 26, until 4:30pm at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave, with prayers at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27 at the chapel. The prayer service will be live-streamed via her tribute page at www.frymemriolchapel.com.
Alejandro Luna Cruz, 47, died Saturday. He was born July 9, 1973, in Mexico and was a Tracy resident for 15 years. Visitation will be 1 to 9 p.m., with recital of the rosary at 6 p.m., on Thursday, March 4, at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 5, at St. Bernard’s Holy Family Center, 12100 Valpico Road.
Miguel Lyne, 67, died Friday. He was born May 27, 1953 in Texas and was a Tracy resident for 6 months. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements, and he will be laid to rest at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella.
Rosa Mejia, 67, died Friday. She was born Dec. 2, 1953, in El Salvador, and was a San Francisco resident with family in Tracy. Visitation will be 2 to 9 p.m., with recital of the rosary at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 24, at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at St. Bernard’s Holy Family Center, 12100 Valpico Road. The Rosary will be live-streamed via her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Roberto Sanchez, 88, died Feb. 10. He was born Aug. 18, 1932 in Mexico and was a Tracy resident for 52 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are scheduled.
Richard S. Garcia, 85, died Feb. 9 in Sacramento. He was born Aug. 27 and move to Tracy with his family in the mid-1940’s, graduating from Tracy High in 1953, and lived in Tracy until 1981. A funeral service will be held at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, with date and time to be arranged.
Elvira Martinez de Padilla, 62, a longtime Tracy resident, died Feb. 9 in Tracy. A rosary will be recited in her honor at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., and a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, at Tracy Memorial Chapel.
David Raymond Sudduth, 54, a longtime Tracy resident, died Feb. 8 in Stockton. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. today at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave.
Felicia Cherry, 60, died Jan. 26. She was born July 13, 1960, and was a Lathrop resident with family in Tracy. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. to noon, followed by a celebration of live at noon on Monday, Feb. 22 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. She will laid to rest at Schulte Memorial Park. Her celebration of life will be live-streamed via her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Joyce Hughes, 82, died on Jan. 12. She was born Dec. 3, 1938 and was a Tracy resident for the past 23 years. Private burial will be on May 3 at Golden Gate National Cemetery in San Bruno.
Carol Brohard, 65, of Tracy, died Jan. 11 in Tracy. She was born Nov. 21, 1955 and was a teacher in Tracy for 21 years. She was one of the original teachers at Art Freiler School and taught second grade until her retirement in 2016, and also was a director/producer at Galaxy Theatre for 14 years. A celebration of her life will be announced later.
