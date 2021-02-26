Stephen Thomas Haley, 67, died Tuesday. He was a long-time Tracy resident. Visitation and rosary will be held March 11 at a time to be set at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church on March 12 followed by burial at Schulte Memorial Park. Visit Stephen’s tribute page at www.tracymemorialchapel.com.
Carol Ann Cross, 63, died Monday. She was born May 24, 1957, in Florida, and was a Tracy resident for 10 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements. No services are scheduled.
Britomarte Madsen, 92, died Sunday. She was born Aug. 18, 1928, in Nebraska and was a Tracy resident for 6 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements. No services are scheduled.
Robert “Bob” Jones, 89, died Sunday. He was born May 12, 1931, in Texas and was a Tracy resident for 32 years. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m., with a funeral service at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 2, at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Final resting place will be at the Tracy Mausoleum.
Linda Marie Lusby, 76, died Saturday. She was a long time Tracy resident. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements. No services are scheduled.
Denise Leeman, 70, died Saturday. She was born October 29, 1950, in Massachusetts and was a Tracy resident for 28 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements. No services are scheduled.
Resham Sandhu, 86, died Friday. She was born June 1, 1934, in India and was a Tracy resident for 20 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Martha Zavala, 55, died Friday. She was born June 13, 1965, in Mexico and was a Stockton resident with family in Tracy. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Makai Samuel Dunn, 16, died Friday. He was born Aug. 28, 2004. Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. today at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave.
Tara Devi Tamrakar, 71, died Feb.17. She was a Tracy resident and private witness cremation and religious ceremony will be held family and friends at a later date. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Jose Nadal, 90, died Feb. 11 in Lathrop. A committal service will be held at Nabua Catholic Cemetery in Caamarines Sur, Philippines. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Sandra Livona Cline, 81, died Feb. 10 in Stockton. She was a long-time Tracy resident. There are no services scheduled at this time. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements. No services are scheduled.
