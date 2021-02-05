Betty Lyles, 87, died in Stockton on Jan. 28. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements. There are no services scheduled.
Mohan Mohan, 78, a long-time Tracy resident, died on Jan. 27. Visitation and prayer service were held at Tracy Memorial Chapel on Thursday. Visit his tribute page at www.tracymemorialchapel.com
Anthony Alexander Valles, 42, a long-time Tracy resident, died Jan. 27. Services were held Monday at Tracy Memorial Chapel. Visit his tribute page at www.tracymemorialchapel.com
Teresa Avalos, 73, died Jan. 25. She was born Dec. 20, 1947, and was a Manteca resident with family in Tracy. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Jagwant Sidhu, 92, died Jan. 26. He was born Feb. 15, 1928, in India and was a Brentwood resident with family in Tracy. Prayers will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Tracy Blvd., and will be live-streamed via his tribute page at frymemorialchapel.com.
Mary Serpa, 90, died Jan. 27. She was born January 1, 1931 and was a lifelong Tracy resident. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling all arrangements.
Mickey Curran, 72, died Saturday. He was born Feb. 22, 1948, and was a Tracy resident for 2 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements. No services are scheduled.
Josefina Zavala, 84, died Jan. 26. She was born Oct. 1, 1936, in Mexico and was a Stockton resident with family in Tracy. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements. No services are scheduled.
