Dr. Gurpal Singh Sandhu, 50, a Tracy resident for two years, died Thursday. A prayer service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave.
Most Popular
Articles
- Court order invalidates flexibility for Ellis growth allotments
- Historical site near Tracy to get fresh start
- Last of the oil pipelines that helped shape Tracy is still pumping away
- Two teens arrested after pair of armed robberies
- City Council grapples with delays in ‘quick fixes’ for Tracy’s homeless population
- Girls soccer: Tracy holds up under pressure to beat Turlock on PKs
- Awareness walk gains meaning in light of teen’s death
- Police Log: Teens flee the scene after crashing stolen BMW
- Driver killed in solo crash near ACE station
- Death Notices: Feb. 25
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Tracy Press
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 27
-
Feb 27
-
Feb 27
-
Feb 28
-
Feb 28
Commented