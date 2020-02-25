Arthur Junquerio, 93, of Modesto, who lived in Tracy most of his life, died Monday. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 W. Eaton Ave., followed by burial in Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road. Visitation will be observed from 4-9 p.m. Sunday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a vigil service to begin at 6 p.m.
Hector G. Espino, 58, a Tracy resident for 15 years, died Sunday. Arrangements will be handled by Fry Memorial Chapel.
Eleanor S. Cappa, 83, a longtime Tracy resident, died Sunday. Arrangements will be handled by Fry Memorial Chapel.
Samuel Barabas, 76, a Tracy resident for 13 years, died Friday. Visitation will be observed from 3-6 p.m. Thursday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Burial will follow at a later date in Romania, his native country.
Jose Cerriteno, 13, a lifelong Tracy resident and sixth-grader at Williams Middle School, died Wednesday in Sacramento after contracting an infection. He was in remission from leukemia. A rosary and prayer service will begin at 1 p.m. March 7 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Visitation will be observed beginning at 11 a.m. March 7 and at 11:30 a.m. March 9, and graveside services will begin at 1 p.m. March 9 at Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road.
Johnnie Jordan, 84, who lived in Tracy and the surrounding area for more than 70 years, died Wednesday. Services will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., followed by burial in Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road. Doors will open at 10 a.m.
